Mason County Eastern’s state-qualifying cross country runners are just a day away from running in their final race, the MHSAA Division 4 state meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Much of the training for the season was done, with one final workout this past Tuesday.

“We’ve done some speed work on Tuesday. We’ve been winding down since then. We’re take off (Friday morning,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.