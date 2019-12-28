BIG RAPIDS — Once again, the Manistee co-op ice hockey team failed in its attempt to produce a two-game winning streak, losing an 8-0 non-conference decision to Big Rapids Friday night at Ewigleben Arena in Big Rapids.
The Chippewas (2-7) were coming off a 6-3 victory over the Bay Area Thunder in their previous game, but gave up two first-period goals just with just under 10 minutes left in the first period and never recovered.
Big Rapids (7-3), which advanced to the MHSAA quarterfinals last year, ended the game on the goal deferential rule with 9:44 left in the third period.
“We gave it our all,” Manistee coach Jim Foley said. “I was really happy with the play I saw out of Sawyer Smith (Ludington). He’s only played a couple of games now because he was out the first seven.
“He had a couple good plays. He’s not our strongest skater, but he gave it 100 percent. Some of the things he did on a couple of his shifts, he created scoring opportunities. That’s all you can ask for.”
