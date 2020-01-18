CADILLAC — Penalties eventually did the Manistee co-op hockey team damage in the third period as the short bench Chippewas fell short of Cadillac, 5-3, in a non-conference game in Cadillac Friday night.

The Chippewas (2-9) trailed, 1-0, at the end of the first period but came charging back to win the second 2-1. But the third period was the crusher as the Vikings outscored them, 3-0, to take the win.

