Next man up.

In most ways, the members of the 2017-18 Ludington Daily News’ Boys Basketball All-Area Team showed tremendous growth as each took on great roles on their respective teams this year.

It could be said for every one of the honorees, whether they were named to the first team or the second team. When duty called, each of this year’s honorees showed improvement not just in scoring, but in their overall games and through leadership.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.