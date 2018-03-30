Young and hungry.

This season’s edition of the Ludington Daily News’ All-Area Girls Basketball Team saw a youth movement take hold, and nearly all of the honorees are girls who should return for next season on the hardwood.

Of the six girls on the first team, and the 12 on both teams, just five are seniors. Last season, eight of the 12 girls were seniors. Although this team is young, three were named on our rolls last season.

