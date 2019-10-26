The Ludington football team had a battle on their hands at Oriole Field on Friday night against their crosstown rival the Mason County Central Spartans. In the end, the Orioles came away with a 35-12 victory and kept control of the Lumberman’s Trophy for the fourth year in a row.

“It was everything that we thought it was going to be. They sort of punched us in the face the whole first half,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “To go in 7-6 (at halftime), it really didn’t feel like it. It felt like we have been throttled the whole first half and to have a one-point lead was very fortunate.”

The Orioles (7-2) struggled to get their offense going in the first quarter and had three possessions that included two punts and a fumble and their defense had their hands full with the single-wing offense of the Spartans.

“We left some points out on the field tonight. It would have been nice to get those points. That was a factor, too,” Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs said. “We had some unfortunate penalties that came at bad times that put us behind the chains at the wrong times. That kind of played into it, too. You have to give credit to Ludington. But I have to give credit to my kids, too. They came and played hard and represented their community very well. I’m proud of them."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.