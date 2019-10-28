The Ludington Oriole football team will be hitting the road it hopes to start its playoff run by traveling to the Upper Peninsula to play a familiar opponent from a couple weeks ago, the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils.

The Orioles (7-2) beat the Soo on Saturday, Oct. 19, 31-14. Ludington forced four Blue Devil turnovers in the game and was in control for most of the contest. This will be only the second meeting between the two schools on the football gridiron.

This time, the two teams will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at A.J. VanCitters Memorial Athletic Field in Sault Ste. Marie.

