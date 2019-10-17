A little history is going to be made on Saturday afternoon at Oriole Field as the Ludington Orioles will be hosting the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils for the first time in school history.
Not only is this the first time that these two schools will be meeting on the football gridiron, it is also an opportunity for both teams to qualify for the Michigan high school football playoffs with a victory as both teams enter the game with identical 5-2 records.
Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell is excited about the opportunity that awaits his football team at 5 p.m. Saturday following the junior varsity game that begins at 2 p.m. and parents night that will begin around 4:30.
“We can’t wait for Saturday to arrive. We will be facing a high-quality team, and we have built it up as playoff game,” said Gunsell. “Winner is in the playoffs and the loser will have to hold its breath and try and get a win in the last week of the season."
