Ludington’s football team punched a ticket to the playoffs on a sunny, breezy Saturday afternoon at Oriole Field against the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils, 31-14.

A quick start and a stingy defense that caused turnovers helped to send the Orioles to the playoffs for the second straight season and for three out of the last four seasons.

Heading into the game, there was a lot of conversation that the game could be a playoff preview with the winning team hosting the other in the first round. The Orioles will worry about that later, they are just happy to be in the postseason once again.

“We are extremely excited to be back in the playoffs, especially for our seniors who have been in the playoffs the last two seasons,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “I am proud of kids and our program over the last four or five years. We are getting to the point of putting a high quality team together each and every year.

“We don’t know where we are going or who we are playing. We just know that when the playoffs start, we will be somewhere against somebody.”

