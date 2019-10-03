The Ludington football team will travel down to Orchard View for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday while also trying to make some Orioles history by winning a share of a conference title for the first since 1989.
Thirty years ago, the Orioles finished the season with a 9-0 regular season record and won the old Seaway Conference title. That team was coached by Tom Seroczynski and lost in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.
