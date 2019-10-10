The Ludington football team will be playing host to Wyoming Lee on homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday at Oriole Field, and it’s a return match from an initial meeting a year ago.

Last year was the first time that the two schools faced off on the gridiron with the Orioles coming away with a 35-6 victory.

“Homecoming is a great event for our community and the players always want to perform well in front of a big crowd,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We have had a great week of practice, and the team is focused on bouncing back from last Friday and playing a complete football game.”

