Mason County Central’s football team will try to put last week’s problems behind it at 7 p.m. Friday in a home football game.
But standing in the way will be a playoff hungry North Muskegon squad that needs the victory to keep its post-season hopes alive.
“They’re a very good team. They’ve lost a close game to Montague. They got beat by Oakridge last week, and Oakridge is just a machine right now. And the lost a close one to Ravenna,” Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.