Ludington’s football team had six players named first team all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference either on offense or defense with three others named honorable mention.
The conference gave honor for either offense or defense, but not both.
On offense, senior quarterback Riley Calhoun along with junior lineman Max Munn were named to the first team. They were joined by junior skill player Jake Plamondon and senior skill player Drew Arce.
Parker Lacombe, a senior defensive lineman, and Blake Benson, a junior defensive back, were named first team defense by the conference.
Honorable mention honors were picked up by senior Skyler Gerber on offense and senior Tyson Beetz and junior Kyle Barnett on defense.
Manistee had two players named all-Lakes 8 on offense — junior Landen Powers as a skill player and junior Torin Sheptock as an offensive lineman. Brady Mikula, a junior, was named first team all-Lakes 8 on defense at defensive line. Honorable mention honors went to junior Matthew Blevins and senior Roger Lind on offense and junior Spencer Johnson, senior Keegan Bonzheim and junior Keelan Eskridge on defense.
Orchard View’s Fred Rademacher was named the league’s Coach of the Year. The Cardinals were unbeaten in league play and overall, and finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in Division 4.
First team all-Lakes 8 defense: Ludington — Max Munn, offensive line, junior; Jake Plamondon, skill position, junior; Drew Arce, skill position, senior; Riley Calhoun, quarterback, senior. Manistee — Torin Sheptock, offensive line, junior; Landen Powers, skill position, junior. Muskegon Catholic — Landon Patterson, offensive line, sophomore; Jaden Johnson, offensive line, senior; Carson St. Amour, skill position, senior; Max Price, at-large, junior. Muskegon Heights — Dashawn Warren, offensive line, sophomore. Orchard View — Jordan Tuttle, offensive line, senior; Dominic Baushke, offensive line, senior; Brendan Hyatt, skill position, junior; Edmari Mitchell, skill position, senior.
First team all-Lakes 8 defense: Ludington — Parker Lacombe, defensive line, senior; Blake Benson, defensive back, junior. Manistee — Brady Mikula, defensive line, junior. Muskegon Catholic — Gunner Stout, defensive line, junior; Nolan Convertini, linebacker, senior; Solomon Waller, defensive back, senior. Muskegon Heights — David Wallace, defensive line, senior. Orchard View — Xavier Ruiz, defensive line, senior; Owen Swanson — linebacker, junior; Dayton Rose, linebacker, senior; Darius Williams, defensive back, sophomore; Alex Andrews, defensive back, senior.
Second team all-Lakes 8 offense: Ludington — Skyler Gerber, senior. Manistee — Matthew Blevins, junior; Roger Lind, senior. Muskegon Catholic — Andrew Fredrickson, senior; Tio Knight, senior. Muskegon Heights — Anthony Floyd, freshman; Karlos Davis, junior. Orchard View — Jayshawn Sandin-Davis, junior; Hayden Stanfield, senior.
Second team all-Lakes 8 defense: Ludington — Tyson Beetz, senior; Kyle Barnett, junior. Manistee — Spencer Johnson, junior; Keegan Bonzheim, senior; Keelan Eskridge, junior. Muskegon Catholic — Richie Ward, junior; Josh Holden, senior; Tommy Kartes, junior. Muskegon Heights — Devin Cooper, sophomore. Orchard View — Arturo Herrera, senior; Brendan Nelson, senior; Maverick Colon, senior.