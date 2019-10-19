SCOTTVILLE — North Muskegon used a huge scoring binge in the second quarter to get ahead of Mason County Central and take a West Michigan Conference 54-6 victory Friday on the Spartans’ parents night at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.

“We just missed some opportunities early on,” Mason County Central coach Scott Briggs said. “We need that to happen for this group. We need positive things to happen early on the offensive side of things.”

After trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, it was nearly all North Muskegon.

The Norsemen (5-3, 4-3 WMC) exploded for four first-quarter touchdowns. John Hayhurst scored on a 1-yard run, Joe Tarrant ran in a 66-yard scoring run and Stephan Smith ran in a 41-yard jaunt. Hayhurst also connected with Tarrant for a 7-yard pass in the second quarter.

North Muskegon owned a 31-0 halftime lead.

