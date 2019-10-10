MANISTEE — With three games left in the regular season, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op football team has no margin for error left if it hopes to qualify for the eight-player playoffs and the path begins Friday night at home against Marion.

The Sabers (2-4, 2-2 Western Michigan D League) made a long bus ride to Portland St. Patrick for last Saturday’s non-conference game with the Shamrocks and came back with a 60-12 loss.

