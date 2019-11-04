SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie used a physical and dominating run game tom came away with a convincing 46-6 victory against Ludington in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 4 football playoffs Saturday afternoon on muddy, sloppy A.J. VanCitters Field.

The Soo ran the ball 58 times for 435 yards behind its big offensive line and only threw and completed two passes on the day for 20 yards — one of the passes was thrown by its fullback.

Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell gave full credit to the play of the Blue Devils.

“They whipped us between the tackles all afternoon on both offense and defense,” he said. “They would not let us get to the edges and kept us on the inside for most of the day.

“I would like to say that we did not play well and that is why we lost, but I have to give the Soo a ton of credit on what they did to us and taking away things that we like to do.”

