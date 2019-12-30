FREELAND — Four Mason County Central wrestlers placed at the Freeland Invitational Saturday, including senior Zach Quinn winning the title at 152 pounds.

"This tournament is our measuring stick. It is a little before the halfway point and our past performances have shown that if you can place here, you can make it to the state meet," Central coach Kendal Trim said. "It's isn't a guarantee, and you still have to wrestle and other wrestlers have worked harder and made it anyways, but it is definitely a very good measuring stick as to where you are wrestling and what level you are wrestling at."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.