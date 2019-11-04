BROOKLYN — If not for a malfunctioning scoreboard, Hart’s third straight state championship in girls cross-country, an incredible feat, would have been stress-free.

The Pirates easily took home the trophy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, scoring 77 points to second-place Shepherd’s 133. But that wasn’t clear at the finish line, when the live scoreboard had a glitch that saw Hart tumble down the live standings, spooking coach Terry Tatro.

“It was the worst feeling I’ve ever had coaching in 20 years was that feeling of having thought that we lost that state championship,” Tatro said. “They had Shepherd first, Calvin Christian second, Hart kept dropping. We were like fourth, then fifth, then all of a sudden the board went blank. I thought, my goodness, we finished in fourth or fifth place.

“So I’m walking all the way back to our tent thinking, what am I going to tell these girls? How can I soothe them? I get back to the tent, and they said, ‘No, we won!’ And I was like, you’re kidding me.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.