PORTAGE — Hart’s girls cross country team won the 34-team Portage Invitational Saturday, well out-distancing Shepherd for the Division 3 title.

The Pirates had their top five runners place 13th or better including race winner Savannah Ackley. Lynae Ackley and Audrienna Enns joined Savannah Ackley with top 10 finishes. The scoring was rounded out by MacKenzie Stitt and Brenna Aerts.

Ludington’s girls ran to a 22nd place finish in the Division 2 race that had 44 completed teams and 303 runners overall. The Orioles were led by Annie Kline.

“The Portage Invite is huge (and has) great competition as it’s actually bigger than the state meet,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “Cool (temperatures) and a great course made for fast times. We went there to see the other teams in our region and to run against the best in D-2. … The girls had one (personal record) and two (season records).”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.