Hook and Catch Wrestling Club is starting to feel more and more at home with its new location at 706 S. Pere Marquette Highway Unit No. 2 in Pere Marquette Township.

Co-owners Corey Ottgen and Heather Catron took their club from a few previous locations, and now they’re excited to be in their location. A friend, Aaron Thiel, starting working for Superior Exteriors, which bought the building that housed Ludington Plumbing, and it helped to make the connections.

“They did all of the renovating,” Ottgen said. “They kind of remodeled it, cut it down into different units. Aaron reached out to us about it. Came and looked at it. … This will work.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.