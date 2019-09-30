PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Two Mason County schools are going to make their way to the Midland County Fairgrounds in less than two weeks to compete in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state competition.

Mason County Eastern’s team won its first ever MIHA B Division regional championship on Sunday at the Mason County Fairgrounds, and it will be making the journey east.

Ludington won its fourth consecutive regional title — winning the MIHA C Division regional championship — and it will make its perennial trip to Midland, too.

