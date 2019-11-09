MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team saw a third relay team qualify for the state meet, getting its 400-yard freestyle team there during the preliminaries of the Coastal Conference meet Friday at Paine Aquatic Center in Manistee.

The finals for the Coastal Conference meet are at 1 p.m. today back in Manistee.

Audra Shoop, Anna Wietrzykowski, Amelia VanWyck and RyAnn Rohrer swam to a time of 3:53.2 during the 400-yard freestyle relay. The time qualifies the quartet for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, at Oakland University in Auburn Hills.

Shoop, Rohrer and Wietrzykowski already qualified for the state meet in the 200-yard medley relay with teammate Eleah Billings while breaking the Donald C. Baldwin Pool Record in the event earlier this season. Shoop, Wietrzykowski, Billings and Rohrer also qualified for the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Rohrer is heading to the state meet as an individual, too, as she qualified for the 50-yard freestyle. At the time, she also set the Ludington pool record in the event.