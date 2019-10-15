MIDLAND — Ludington’s equestrian team finished sixth at the 10-team Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state competition at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.

The Orioles capped the four-day event Sunday with 199 points. Ludington was edged by a point by Grand Blanc. Vicksburg won the state championship with 241 points while Sanford Meridian was the reserve champion, or state runner-up, with 229 points. Holly (214) and Alma (208) followed Meridian.

Ludington was at its 29th appearance for the state competition, and it was the Orioles’ 26th consecutive year being there.

“This year, the C Division was the most competitive with the first place team separated from sixth place by only seven points before competition picked back up Saturday morning,” said Ludington coach Doyle Fenner. “The competition in Division C at the state finals this year was extremely tough with a lot of teams reappearing and some coming for the first time.”

