Local area veterans will be honored Friday at Ludington High School before a varsity girls-boys basketball doubleheader.

With many local veterans coming out and supporting the teams on a nightly basis, Ludington Athletic Director Randy Fountain said it was time to show them the recognition they deserve.

“We’ve been talking about doing this for a couple years now,” he said. “We wanted to do it during the football season, but after talking with some of the veterans that come to all of the games, they suggested that it would be better to do it during the basketball season so we planned accordingly.”

