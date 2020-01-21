RAVENNA — Ludington's bowling teams dropped both ends of a match to Ravenna Monday in Ravenna.
Both the boys and girls teams lost, 24-6.
The girls team split the Baker games with the Bulldogs as the Orioles took five of 10 points. The bowled games of 189 and 110.
In the first team game, Saige Phelps led Ludington with a 168. Rachel Faust bowled a 149, and Bailey Streeter had a 129. Lily Roberts bowled a 101. Hailee Ward and Audra Shoop split a game and bowled a 101. The team score was a 648.
Phelps led Ludington in the second game with a 201. Streeter had a 157 with Roberts bowling a 131. Shoop bowled a 106 game by herself and Rachel and Heidi Faust split a game to bowl a score of 106. The team total was a 701.
Ludington's boys team earned four of 10 points in the Baker games with scores of 172 and 145.
Max Kline led the Orioles in the first game with a 187. Luke Kolb bowled a 159, and Colin Nash bowled a 158. Will Shinn added a 138, and Jonas VandenHeuvel bowled a 136. The team score was 778.
Nash led Ludington in the second game iwth a 196 followed by Shinn's 187 and Kline's 182. Kolb added a 158 and VandenHeuvel had a 133. The team score was a 856.