TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s boys tennis team won a shared MHSAA Division 4 regional championship Thursday afternoon with tournament host Traverse City St. Francis.

The Orioles qualified for the MHSAA state tournament for the third straight season, and the regional title was the first for the program since 2011 when Cliff Perez coached Ludington. Before that, Ludington had not won a regional title since 1993 when Howard Jensen was the coach.

