VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The Ludington boys and girls cross country teams had a very successful Tuesday afternoon at West Shore Community during the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Championship Meet.

The Orioles swept the top honors in both the boys and the girls races.

“I sent out a message this morning telling the kids it was time to make a withdrawal from their banks. All season, they have deposited miles, sweat and hard work into their accounts. In our pre-race huddles, I reminded them to make it fun today,” Ludington coach Jim Keillor said.

