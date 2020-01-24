MANISTEE — Ludington's boys swimming and diving team edged Manistee in a Coastal Conference meet at Manistee's Paine Aquatic Center Thursday, 95-90.

"The boys swam very well, giving some new dropped time and (personal records)," said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. "There were some close races in the 200 (freestyle), 500 (freestyle and the) 200 and 400 (freestyle) relays."

Chazz Rohrer shined, swimming better than the state qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle race he won. Ludington also went 1-2-3 in the diving competition as Evan Bennett won followed by Lucas Peterson and Colby Peplinski.

