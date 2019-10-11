MIDLAND — Ludington’s equestrian team was in third place through three events on the first day of the four-day Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state competition Thursday at Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.

Scoring was recorded in hunt seat over fences, trail and flag race.

Ludington scored 40 points in hunt seat over fences in the C Division, and the Orioles scored seven points in the flag race.

