Ludington’s boys tennis team is making its final preparations for its third trip to the MHSAA state tournament in as many years today.

The Orioles qualified by sharing the Division 4 regional championship with Traverse City St. Francis. Starting Friday at Hope College and Holland Christian, the Orioles will be aiming to do as well as they have in previous years — or better.

Ludington finished sixth and fourth, respectively, in the past two years. It took a bit for Ludington coach Rob Killips to see the potential for the Orioles. The Orioles are ranked 10th by the state’s coaches association this fall.

“Probably, it was after our Whitehall and Grant dual matches,” he said when he realized Ludington could be on its way to state again. “It was the first couple of weeks of school. There was a time, too, when we came out of that pre-regional (at St. Francis with a win). I thought, this might work out way better than I thought.

