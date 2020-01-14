MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls bowling team defeated North Muskegon at Northway Lanes in Muskegon, 21.5 to 8.5.

The Orioles earned four out of six points in the Baker games with scores of 101 and 73.

Ludington had a team game of 669 in the opener with Saige Phelps leading the way with a 166. Brianna Wysong bowled a 140. Bailey Streeter had a 127, Rachel Faust had a 123 and Lily Roberts scored a 113.

The Orioles were led by Hailee Ward with a 144 in the second game while Phelps and Streeter shared a game to score a 144. Audra Shoop scored a 119. Heidi Faust bowled a 97. Amelia Larson and Wysong split a game with the pair bowling an 87.

“The lanes were tricky today but our girls did the best that they could and that’s all I could ask of them,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates.