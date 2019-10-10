BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's girls golf team finished eighth at the 10-team MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted Wednesday by Big Rapids at Katke Golf Club on the campus of Ferris State University.

The Orioles were led by Hailee Ward, who shot a 94, good for 12th overall. Charlee Nelson and Mackenzie Sarto each shot a 119, and Sophia Sarto rounded out Ludington's scoring with a 137. Athena Dila scored a 142.

Big Rapids won the regional with a team score of 331, followed by Whitehall (381) and Coopersville (391) as those three schools advanced to the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, at The Meadows in Allendale on the campus of Grand Valley State University. Ludington shot a 469 as a team.

The individual regional medalist was Big Rapids' Lauren Posey, who shot a 77.