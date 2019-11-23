Skimming across a fresh-water lake in southern Florida at speeds that topped 70 mph, Ludington’s Kelly D. Smith recently raced to victory in the ProWatercross World Championship.

As driver for Team Faith Ministries Racing, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the 39-year-old Ludington speedster left nearly two dozen competitors in his spray after the three-race event from which results were combined to determine the overall world champion.

