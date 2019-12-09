Ludington's boys swimming and diving team edged Manistee for the top honors at the season-opening Ludington Relays Saturday afternoon at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington.

The Orioles won five of the 10 events — of which all were relays — and the times certainly impressed first-year Ludington coach Joe Schneider.

"The boys had some really great swims this past Saturday. For only a week and half of practice and having the 200 (freestyle) relay go 1:35.59, only 0.4 (seconds) off the state cut was very impressive," he said. "Some boys swam something they haven’t before and really stepped up to the occasion.

"I really look forward what the boys can do this season."

