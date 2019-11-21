Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team is aiming for a couple of different goals as the six girls representing the Orioles go through their final laps in the pool today in preparation for this weekend’s MHSAA Division 3 state meet at Oakland University in Rochester.

One of the goals is to finish within the top 16 during Friday’s preliminaries to qualify for Saturday’s final heats at the state event.

The other is trying to continue to etch their names on the large record board back home at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.

“I think in the past, we were just hoping to get to the state meet. We’re pretty fortunate when that happens. The girls are starting to look at the other teams, like us, not your private schools… but looking at what some of the other teams are doing, and saying can we do that, too. We want to swim on that second day,” Ludington coach Kelley Hatch said.

“We’ve had a couple of times where we were 17th place (after the preliminaries). If you’re going to be close, you want to get in.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.