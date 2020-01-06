SPRING LAKE — The Ludington boys swimming team took third place this weekend at the Spring Lake Invite.

Highlighting the Orioles third place finish was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Evan Walls, Owen Wojcicki, Evan Bennett and Chazz Rohrer taking second place with a state-qualifying time of 1:35.09.

Rohrer and Walls took second and third in the 50 freestyle with times of 22.89 and 23.79, respectively. Max Hockenson took fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.76.

Owen Kasley along with Wojcicki, Walls and Rohrer took third in the 400 freestyle relay, timing in at 3:35.51.

On the diving board, Evan Bennett and Lucas Peterson took first and second for the Orioles with scores of 362.25 and 320.25, respectively. Colby Peplinski came in fourth scoring a 291.60.