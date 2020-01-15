GRAND HAVEN — The Ludington Orioles swim team fell to Grand Haven in the water on Tuesday, 111-69.

Despite the loss, the Orioles were able to grab a few first place finishes. Lucas Peterson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.94 while Evan Bennett took first in the 1 meter diving, scoring 226.05.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Evan Walls, Owen Kasley, Owen Wojicicki and Chazz Rohrer also took first place in their event, coming in at a time of 3:40.07.

