The Ludington girls swimming and diving team hosted the Cadillac Vikings on Wednesday night in a Coastal Conference match-up at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington and the Orioles came away with a convincing victory, 136-37.

It was the last dual meet of the season for Ludington, and it also allowed the Orioles to honor their seniors on the night that included Ellie Schoon, Eleah Billings and Audra Shoop.

In the pool, the Orioles had a big night with record-breaking performances and teams and individuals qualifying for the state meet.

