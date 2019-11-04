BROOKLYN — Mason County Eastern’s Adrianna Malburg finished her high school cross country career in a big way by taking all-state honors for the second time in her career Saturday at the MHSAA Division 4 state meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Malburg needed to finish 30th or better at the state meet to earn the medal. She was 29th with a time of 20:39.4.

“For Adrianna, she did sneak into all-state. She had people so tight to her. She was in a group of four behind her and three in front,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “I figured she was 28th. Her mom thought she was 31st. Her mom had her freaked out for a while there.

“She was happy to be all-state. The cold affected her a little bit. She was cold before the race and cold afterward,” he said.

