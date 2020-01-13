VICTORY TWP. — A winter storm warning was out as Manistee’s co-op hockey team hosted Petoskey in its Northern Michigan Hockey League opener at West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township on Saturday afternoon.

It proved to be highly appropriate, as the Northmen (5-7, 1-0 NMHL) unleashed a storm of their own in skating to an overwhelming 11-0 victory over the Chippewas (2-9, 0-1 NMHL) in just two periods.

You could sense the frustration in Manistee head coach Jim Foley’s voice as he tried to explain what had happened to the Chippewas.

“We worked all week on a certain game plan,” Foley said. “We had practiced four days in a row this week, and we talked about all the things we needed to do, what was in the kids’ heads."

