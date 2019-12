VICTORY TWP. — Manistee's co-op hockey team was still in the game at the end of the first period, but then the wheels came off and visiting Saginaw Tri-Valley skated to an 8-0 non-conference victory at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township on Friday night.

The Chippewas (1-6) only trailed, 1-0 after the first 17 minutes of the contest.

