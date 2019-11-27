MANISTEE — This time Manistee’s co-op ice hockey team is hoping for better results, if not a win, when it plays its second game of the season 5 p.m. Friday night against Lenawee United at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township.

It’s the first of two games between the same two teams over the Thanksgiving weekend. They will meet again on Saturday with the first puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

One of the bright spots in last Friday’s 9-1 loss to Mount Pleasant on the road in a game that was ended with just over 10 minutes left in the third period because of the point differential was the play of newcomer Mateo Barnett in goal.

