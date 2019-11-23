MOUNT PLEASANT — Trailing only 3-0 at the first intermission, the Manistee co-op ice hockey team was still in the opening game Friday in Mount Pleasant.

But then the Oilers score four goals in the second period and went on to a 9-1 win in game stopped with 10:03 left in regulation.

Saku Ruotsalainen, a foreign exchange student from Finland, scored the Chippewas” only goal 32 seconds into the third period.

“Like I told the kids between the second and third, last year at that time we would have been taking our gear off already,” Manistee coach Jim Foley said. “At least we made it into the third period. (There is) a lot of room for improvement, but (there is) improvement from last year from what I can see so far.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.