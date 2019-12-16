JENISON — Finally, the winless streak is over. Manistee’s co-op hockey team had to work overtime Saturday afternoon, but came away with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Portage Northern in Jenison.

It came just less than 24 hours after the Chippewas (1-5) had been mercied, 8-0, by Jenison in Friday night’s opening game of the weekend tournament.

Ludington junior Jake Lamm was a one-man wrecking crew for the Chippewas, coming one goal short of a double hat trick with five goals and nearly won the game himself.

