MESICK — Mason County Central's cross country teams ran on the second consecutive day, but this time it was in windy, rainy and tough conditions.

But the Spartans did well as the boys team won the Mesick Invitational and the girls were third.

"It was something the kids were not thrilled with," admitted Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders said. "But carrying home a first-place trophy was nice."

