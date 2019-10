MANISTEE — The Mason County Central boys cross country team placed second at the Manistee Chris Grabowski Invitational on Thursday. Host Manistee was the winner of the boys meet and the girls meet was won by Manton.

Mason County Central boys team was led by Gage Tyron who finished eighth overall and Gavin Shirey who was 15th.

