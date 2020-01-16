MANISTEE — The Mason County Central wrestling team split their dual matches on Wednesday night in Manistee. The Spartans won their non-conference match against Manistee, 42-15, and were defeated in their conference match by Whitehall, 63-9.

Whitehall is currently ranked third in the state in Division 2.

Winning two matches on the night were senior Zach Quinn (152 pounds) and sophomore Cater Hirschfeld (130).

“Zach beat two ranked wrestlers tonight, so it was a good night for him,” said MCC head coach Kendel Trim. “He doesn’t give up points. He out-scored his two opponents 16-1 tonight.”

Other MCC wrestlers getting wins on the night were sophomore Jacob Maidens (103), freshman Colton Bourgette (112), senior Jordan VandenBrink (119), senior Alex Florian (125), freshman Alecc Munoz (145), senior Blake Overla (171) and sophomore Andrew Quinn (189).

The Spartans are back on the mat this Saturday at the Pine River Duals.