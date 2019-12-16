SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central wrestling hosted the Scottville Optimist Invitational on Saturday and ended up with a second place finish on the day.

“We went 5-0 and took second. We didn’t get a chance to wrestle first-place Allendale so we lost to them on criteria,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “I wish we would have been able to wrestle them, but I believe they were far and away the class of the tournament. They dominated the competition all day long.”

