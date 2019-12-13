HESPERIA — Mason County Central’s wrestling team picked up a pair of dual victories Wednesday night with victories against Big Rapids, 46-30, and Holland West Ottawa, 52-21.

“Our guys were in shape, aggressive and ready to go,” said Spartans coach Kendel Trim. “Our experienced guys wrestled really well, and our new guys showed some promise. If we keep working like we have been things should continue to go well. We have much tougher tests ahead of us but tonight was a good start.”

Taking a pair of victories for the Spartans were Jacob Maidens, Carter Hirschfeld, Darien Bower, James Hill, Zach Quinn and Blake Overla. Single-match winners were Andrew Quinn, Colton Bartlett, Jordan VandenBrink, Alex Florian and Raiden Keefer.

“Carter Hirschfeld wrestled exceptionally well defeating a ranked opponent,” Trim said. “The match started out pretty close, but with Carter’s pace, by the end of the match his opponent could hardly stand and he finished with a fall. It was a big win. “