BENZONIA — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team picked up nearly a dozen trophies over the course of the fall season.

Saturday’s was by far the biggest.

The Cardinals had some key runners step up and give the team its first ever regional championship at the MHSAA Division 4 regional hosted by Benzie Central and Bear Lake.

“What I like most of all is for the guys to now understand what good, hard work is,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “They worked hard all summer. They came into the season, and it all had been paying off all year long. … They’ve proved to themselves that hard work pays off. That’s where I’m really proud of them, really proud of them.”

